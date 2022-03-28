A Gainesville man faces driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter charges in a fatal head-on crash Thursday in the Delaplane area.
State police say a 2014 Ford C-Max was traveling south on Route 17 about a mile south of Leeds Manor Road just after 8:20 p.m., when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle, crossed a solid centerline, and collided head-on with a northbound 2006 Ford Taurus.
The driver of the Taurus, Daniel F. Shomette, 57, of Boyce, died at the scene, state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
His passenger, Marcella R. Shotmette, 58, of Boyce, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The Ford's driver, Kevin M. Hagan, 67, of Gainesville, was charged with driving under the influence; involuntary manslaughter/aggravated, and improper passing, Coffey said. Hagan, who suffered minor injuries in the wreck, is being held without bond at the Fauquier Adult Detention Center.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.