A 44-year-old Gainesville man was killed in a Thursday evening motorcycle crash on Prince William Parkway near Hynson Drive in Manassas.
Police say the operator of a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja, Kinlaw David Stephens III of Gainesville, was traveling east on the parkway approaching Hynson Drive about 6:05 p.m. when he lost control.
The bike ran off the left side of the road and into the center median, where it collided with a 2016 Jeep Liberty that was traveling in the opposite direction, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Stephens was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
The Jeep driver, a 37-year-old Manassas man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The investigation continues.
It was Prince William County's second fatal crash of the day. A Woodbridge woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Triangle.e
