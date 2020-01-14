Gainesville Middle School's assistant principal faces a March 10 court date on a grand larceny charge after he was arrested last month for allegedly stealing from the Bristow-area Target.
Todd Daniel Yoho, 40, of Bristow, is on administrative leave pending "resolution of a non-school related personal matter," Gainesville principal Catherine Porter-Lucas said in an email home to parents on Jan. 10.
Yoho was arrested Dec. 13 at the Target store at 9900 Sowder Village Square and charged with grand larceny, a felony, in connection with the theft of sports trading cards, police said.
Gainesville Middle School's website lists Yoho's areas of supervision as 8th grade core content and discipline, performing arts, ESOL, world languages and social studies.
In a short biography, Yoho said he grew up in Prince William County, attending Rockledge Elementary, Woodbridge Middle School and Woodbridge High School. He taught at Benton Middle School for 10 years and is in his ninth year as an administrator at Gainesville Middle School.
"I love middle school and am excited for the opportunity to work with 8th grade students and teachers this year," Yoho wrote.
