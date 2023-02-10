Gainesville residents received widely varying stances from the two choices in this month’s special election.
Republican Bob Weir and Democrat Kerensa Sumers met in an occasionally tense forum for the Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors at Battlefield High School on Thursday.
Weir focused on curtailing development in rural areas, keeping the data center industry in industrial areas and reducing tax burdens for homeowners. Sumers advocated for new affordable housing throughout the county, supporting investment in the technology industry and improving transportation and transit.
Sumers is a support coordinator in Loudoun County’s Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services. She provides case management for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Weir has served 11 non-consecutive years on Haymarket Town Council, first from 2004 to 2012. He won back a seat in 2020 and won re-election to another two-year term in the 2022 general election.
The Gainesville seat was vacated after the Dec. 16 resignation of longtime Republican Supervisor Pete Candland, who was first elected in 2011.
Candland’s resignation was spurred by expanded limitations on his voting powers by Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth. The recommendation was tied to Candland’s involvement as an applicant in the controversial PW Digital Gateway proposal in his district. The project proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,139 acres along Pageland Lane.
The candidates had differing views on the majority of topics. The forum occasionally got tense on discussions of affordable housing and development in rural areas.
Unsurprisingly, the candidates were asked several questions about the data center industry. Although Loudoun County has long been the worldwide leader in data centers, Prince William County will eventually take the title.
Since April 2021, the industry has proposed roughly 33.03 million square feet of data centers in Prince William, more than all operating in Loudoun County, on 2,669 acres.
The candidates were asked about Prince William County’s approach to the facilities. The county’s levy on the industry is $1.65 per $100 of assessed value for computer equipment, one of the lowest rates in the region. Officials have said they plan to gradually raise the rate over the next few years to increase revenues.
Weir, however, said the county should “double it almost immediately.”
“This gradual approach for fear that data centers will leave is farcical,” he said. “They don’t care. … It’s of little regard to them.”
Sumers, however, supported the gradual increase to make sure the county doesn’t overextend its revenues.
During the discussion, Sumers incorrectly asserted that Loudoun County charges $1.84 per $100 of assessed value for computer equipment. The county actually charges $4.20.
When Weir confronted Sumers about Loudoun’s rate, she doubled down and said “saying something over and over again does not make it right.”
The data center industry has been touted as the best way for Prince William County to reduce tax burdens on homeowners. Sumers supported continued investments in technology and small business to increase the county’s commercial tax base.
Weir said the county needs to focus locally.
“Obviously the county needs to diversify and grow its commercial tax base,” he said. “The bread and butter for most jurisdictions … is small business.”
To protect residential areas from the large industrial data center complexes, Sumers said it was vital to “ensur[e] that we have proper buffers.”
“There should be at least 100 feet between any home and any data center,” she said. “We have to have a buffer, that’s how we protect [homes].”
Weir said setbacks and buffers are not enough to protect homes from buildings 80 feet tall and higher.
“It’s all about planning it properly from the outset,” he said. “You don’t put industrial uses next to residential uses or schools. It’s simply not compatible.”
Another contentious topic was affordable housing.
Sumers supported mixed-use housing at a variety of price points throughout the district.
“We do need to make sure that our first responders can actually live here and be close by when we need them,” she said.
The impediment to affordable housing, Weir said, is the market in Northern Virginia. He said it takes a developer willing to cover the potential lost revenue.
“Any new construction is going to suffer from the same market conditions,” he said.
Weir said affordable housing needs to be close to public transit options.
“Placing affordable housing on a two lane road in the hinterlands of the rural area … isn’t going to work,” he said.
Regarding the county’s rural area, which for nearly a quarter-century had strict development protections, Sumers advocated for removing lot size restrictions and expanding water and sewer to the area. She said public utilities would help solve failing septic systems.
“Bringing out water and sewer is one of the best things we can do,” she said.
Weir had a much different opinion on the rural area.
“What’s going to be necessary is going to be close management of those applications that come in,” he said. “As far as septic systems failing en masse in the rural area, it’s the first I’ve heard of it.”
Weir said the county’s rural area needs to be preserved through “smart and compatible zoning decisions.”
“We need to preserve what’s left of the rural area or we’re not going to have any left,” he said.
Weir said the county should focus on redevelopment and revitalization in areas like the Sudley corridor.
Sumers, however, said that the corridor is already developed. She said the county should focus on transforming open space into parks.
“You’re not going to lose the rural area,” she said. “It’s going to be preserved in parks.”
Sumers used the opportunity to allege that Haymarket Town Council reneged on a proposed $3 million tax break for a downtown hotel that recently opened. Weir said no such tax break was ever discussed, although the town has an agreement to reimburse some revenue to support marketing.
While there was plenty of disagreement, the candidates did agree on two things: parks and public comment.
Weir and Sumers feel the county has not invested enough to create or fully develop public parks in the district. The two also feel the Board of County Supervisors should not make any changes to public comment procedures.
Historically, Sumers might have an uphill battle to win the special election.
The last Democrat to hold the Gainesville District seat was Robert Cole, who served from 1988 to 1992 before losing re-election to independent Bobby McManus.
Democrat Danny Funderburk unsuccessfully sought to oust Candland in 2019, losing by 2,762 votes.
Beyond the district, Democrats have faced mounting political opponents over a series of land-use policy decisions in the past two years around the county’s rural area and the data center industry, particularly the PW Digital Gateway.
Democrats took control of the board in 2019, ending a Republican majority that had existed since 1996. The party last held a majority from 1988 to 1992.
Whoever wins the special election will have to run in the 2023 general election, when all eight seats of the Board of County Supervisors are up for grabs.
The special election is Feb. 21.
(1) comment
Once again a PWC democrat shows her ignorance when discussing data centers and rural issues. Affordable housing does not work in the NOVA market as Weir stated, but Kerensa appears too uneducated to understand.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.