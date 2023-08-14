Gaming tax revenues in the small town of Dumfries have ballooned in recent years since the opening of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium and are expected to continue growing, accounting for a substantial portion of the total tax base.
In Dumfries, where a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium opened in 2021, gaming tax revenues have more than tripled from what they were prior. Gaming taxes in 2022 created more revenue for Dumfries than real estate taxes, town documents show.
Officials expect revenues from gaming taxes to reach $1 million in 2023.
“This increase will allow us to strategically allocate resources to fund public safety, public services, and economic development projects to support the evolution of Downtown Main Street,” a statement from the town reads.
Town officials project exponential revenue growth into 2024, anticipating $3.6 million from gaming alone – almost half of the town’s total tax revenue in the 2023 budget cycle.
The planned opening of the Rose Gaming Resort is expected to help the town reach those projections.
The resort, planned to be located along Interstate 95, will include a 350-room hotel, more than 50,000 square feet of gaming space, eight bars and restaurants, a cultural venue, a multi-purpose space and over 80 acres of outdoor green space for a variety of recreational activities. The Rose is expected to open in 2024 and generate a total estimated $59 million in annual tax revenues for the town while creating more than 600 jobs.
This year's town budget approved in May includes a tax rate of 0.18 cents per $100 in assessed property value, which means the average town taxpayer will see a slight raise in money owed because of increased property assessments.
Dumfries has a population of around 5,600.
(2) comments
Key statement
"Gaming taxes in 2022 created more revenue for Dumfries than real estate taxes, town documents show."
Same can be said of Data Centers.
You know what does not produce any revenue or value? Underutilized farmland, abandoned homes, and undeveloped lots.
Exactly right.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.