The Community Vaccination Center at the former Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge will close June 26, the Prince William Health District said Wednesday.
The center near Potomac Mills Mall, operated by contractors working with the state Department of Emergency Management, opened in late March with capacity to administer over 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses a day.
The announcement of the closure comes as the Prince William Health District reports nearly 60% of all residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Daily vaccination doses administered in Prince William County, which makes up the bulk of the health district, peaked at 7,300 on April 21 but have been declining gradually since then, just as they have done statewide and across the nation. During the final days of May, between 2,000 and 3,000 vaccine doses were administered per day in the health district.
The health district's data show that 59.6% of Prince William County residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 50.1% are fully vaccinated. Numbers are slightly higher than that in the city of Manassas and slightly lower in Manassas Park. Both cities are part of the health district.
Vaccination data by locality
|Locality
|One Dose
|Fully Vaccinated
|Fairfax City
|62.50%
|52.00%
|Fairfax County
|57.90%
|46.60%
|Loudoun
|57.50%
|45.80%
|Arlington
|57.20%
|46.30%
|Alexandria
|52.20%
|40.90%
|Manassas
|50.90%
|40.10%
|Prince William
|50.70%
|40.80%
|Manassas Park
|45.40%
|36.50%
|Statewide
|55.00%
|44.60%
All told, 470,000 doses have been administered in the health district, with just over 300,000 of those being the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses administered three weeks apart to be fully effective. About 158,000 Moderna doses have been administered -- requiring two shots four weeks apart -- and only about 11,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one shot, have been administered.
The county's numbers do not include doses administered by the federal government, which has administered over 400,000 doses statewide, primarily to military personnel, veterans and their families, as well as to some federal civilian employees.
Prince William has consistently lagged behind other Northern Virginia localities in terms of the share of population vaccinated, according to Virginia Department of Health data. Based on the percentage of the total population, for example, 57.9% of Fairfax County residents have received at least one dose, compared with 50.7% of Prince William County residents.
The Gander Mountain vaccination center is open Mondays through Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and will also be open this Sunday, June 6, from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The center is offering the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for anyone ages 12 and up, and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, approved for anyone aged 18 and older.
For appointments, visit: https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhapps/f?p=vasereg:vaccinationappointments. After getting to the VASE website, enter "22192" for the zip code.
The Prince William Health District is operating two additional clinics this weekend, both of which will administer the Pfizer vaccine:
- Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas: Saturday, June 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Americana Grocery, 14428 Jefferson Davis Highway, Woodbridge: Sunday, June 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments are not required but are preferred. Sign-up at https://wagsoutreach.com/schedulerLanding
A parent or legal guardian must accompany children to get vaccinated. All COVID-19 vaccines are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.