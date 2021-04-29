The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the old Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge is taking walk-ins starting today, Thursday, April 29.
The Community Vaccination Clinic is at 14011 Worth Ave. near Potomac Mills mall. Anyone with an existing first or second-dose appointment will be accommodated as scheduled, and the number of walk-in appointments will be limited each day.
For more information or to register, see the Vaccinate Virginia vaccine website vaccinate.virginia.gov or by call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). The vaccinate.virginia.gov site will link to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s VaccineFinder website, which has a searchable map-based tool to find appointments at Community Vaccination Centers, local health departments, pharmacies, and hospitals.
I did do all of those things, yes. And I had a confirmed appointment, and even had a physical print the appointment confirmation. What made them "go from 0-100" was when I refused to leave without receiving my 2nd shot. Then they decided to get aggressive about it.
That's interesting to know, considering they turned me away just the day before yesterday, even though I had an appointment for my 2nd vaccination. They even threatened to have me arrested if I didn't leave, because I had refused to leave without my shot. I definitely am interested in ny 2nd shot, and encourage anyone to get themselves vaccinated. But be wary of the folks over there at "Pfizer Mtn." because apparently, they seem to think they can deny whoever they choose.
This is curious.
Both times that I went for the shot, there was no issues.
Did you reconfirm that you had an appointment scheduled?
Did you receive some sort of notice prior to the date? Like a phone call or email?
Did you calmly ask to speak to a representative who is in a managerial position at the site that would have been able to help you deconflict any discrepancies?
What would make someone go from 0-100mph and threaten to call the cops in a medical environment?
