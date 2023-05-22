Four Northern Virginia MS-13 gang members were sentenced last week to 10 and 20 years in prison for drug distribution, racketeering, and their roles in two attempted murders in Prince William County in 2019.
According to court documents, Roberto Cruz Moreno, 23, of Woodbridge, was a “pasa de homeboy,” and Marvin Torres, 22, of Manassas, was a “chequeo,” which are soldiers, in the Guanacos Lil Cycos (GLCS) clique of MS‑13.
Kevin Perez Sandoval, 25, of Warrenton, was an “observacion,” which is a lower-level soldier in the GLCS clique; and Jose Rosales Juarez, 32, of Manassas, was a “paro,” which is an entry level member of the GLCS clique.
In March 2019, Cruz Moreno picked up three other GLCS gang members and a victim identified only as E.P.A. in court records.
The group drove to an isolated wooded area in Bristow, where one gang member shot E.P.A. multiple times and another stabbed E.P.A. in the neck and attempted to slit his throat, the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Alexandria said in a news release.
"GLCS gang members believed E.P.A. had been disrespecting MS-13 and associating with a rival gang," federal prosecutors said.
Following the attempted murder, Cruz Moreno fled the scene with the three other participants and drove them to his house.
In April 2019, local law enforcement officers in Fairfax County found Cruz Moreno in possession of a firearm and several grams of packaged cocaine in his vehicle, along with three other gang members traveling with him in the vehicle, the release said. Cruz Moreno had earlier that day been selling cocaine on behalf of the clique.
In July 2019, Torres identified a victim, known as N.M.S., as a rival gang member in GLCS‑controlled territory and provided photographs of him to fellow gang members, the release said.
On Aug. 3 and Aug. 4, 2019, Rosales Juarez surveilled N.M.S. at a restaurant in Manassas, and discussed plans to kill N.M.S. with GLCS’s First Word, or leader, Andy Tovar, 33, of White Post.
Tovar is considered to be one of the highest-ranking MS-13 members in the United States.
On Aug. 12, 2019, Tovar granted GLCS permission to kill N.M.S. That day, Perez Sandoval drove two members or associates of MS-13 to retrieve a firearm, a mask, and a change of clothes, then back to N.M.S.’s location where a member or associate of MS-13 shot him, the release said.
Perez Sandoval then drove the associates from the scene of the shooting to Rosales Juarez’s residence. Rosales Juarez provided Perez Sandoval a different car to drive and rented a hotel room under his own name for the two other GLCS gang members involved in the attempted murder of N.M.S., in order to hinder law enforcement detection of those involved, the release said.
On Feb. 4, 2022, Tovar pleaded guilty to each of the crimes with which he was charged in an indictment, including engaging in conspiracies to murder a victim identified as M.R.G. Tovar authorized GLCS gang members to kill M.R.G., and, on July 3, 2017, GLCS gang members traveled from Prince William County to Charlottesville to murder M.R.G because the GLCS clique believed M.R.G was a rival gang member. Following Tovar’s authorization, four GLCS gang members stabbed M.R.G to death over 140 times using knives and a machete before they dumped the victim’s body in a creek, burned his car, and fled back to Prince William County, the release said. On Sept. 27, 2022, Tovar was sentenced to life imprisonment.
For their roles in the conspiracies, Cruz Moreno and Perez Sandoval were sentenced to 20 years in prison and Torres and Jose Rosales Juarez were sentenced to 10 years in prison.
(2) comments
Dudko democrats.
These are the type of illegals Biden will pardon.
