Syrell Grier, a 2021 graduate of Gar-Field High School, has received the Jefferson Scholarship at the University of Virginia, one of the most highly selective merit scholarships in the nation.
The Jefferson Scholars program is unique in that students do not apply for the scholarship. Instead, eligible schools nominate the student in their senior class who best exemplifies excellence in the areas of leadership, scholarship and citizenship. In 2019, over 2,000 students from 41 states and 42 countries were nominated.
Grier was one of 125 finalists selected from the more than 2,000 nominations to take part in interviews and seminar discussions conducted by U.Va. alumni and faculty. Based on his performance, credentials and scholastic efforts, he was chosen as one of the 38 recipients of the 2021 Jefferson Scholarship.
With a 4.66 grade-point average, Grier earned an International Baccalaureate Diploma from Gar-Field this spring. He was an active member of the National Honor Society and the Green Club, serves as a Prince William County School Board student senator, and has been a member of the Gar-Field boys' basketball and track teams.
The Jefferson Scholarship not only will cover the full cost of attending the university for four years, but also includes a number of enrichment experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.