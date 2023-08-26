He was reluctant when asked but he certainly played the part,

Junior running back Herman “Action” Jackson ran for over 170 yards and 2 scores to pace the Red Wolves over the host Lions 41-6 Friday in both teams' season opener.

“Everyone did their job, the offensive linemen did great” an exhausted Jackson replied. Understandable as Gar-Field fed him early and often.

Gar-Field took the opening drive 7 plays 62 yards and were capped off by a 4-yard Germaine Gillon touchdown run.

What may have been more impressive was the effort of the Red Wolves' defense as they were able to shutdown Unity Reed’s star running back Marcus Ferguson all night. After the Lions drive stalled near midfield, Gar-Field quarterback Terry Walden hit senior Treveon Peters for a 23-yard touchdown strike over the middle making it 14-0.

The rest of the half seemed to stabilize for the home squad as it was only 14-0 with less than 2 minutes to go till halftime.

Momentum went back to Gar-Field as Walden connected again to Peters on 4th and 13 at the Unity Reed 35 for a 31-yard pass to their 4. On third and goal from the 2 junior Marquis Carroll plowed in for the touchdown, putting the Red Wolves in a commanding 21-0 halftime lead.

Midway through the third quarter Jackson finally got into the end zone himself with a 1-yard walk-in touchdown. The Red Wolves' defense corralled Ferguson, quarterback Mosies Perez and the whole Lions offense most of the night as the score remained 28-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

Jackson would get his second touchdown of the night early in the final period with a 5-yard score, the PAT was blocked leaving it 34-0. Unity Reed would not quit though as their biggest play of the night came on a Marcus Ferguson 56-yard kickoff return set up the Lions at the Red Wolves' 37. A few plays later Ferguson found the edge for a 7-yard scamper to his keep his squad from being shutout.

One more Terry Walden touchdown run from 1 would put this game on ice with a Gar-Field victory over Unity Reed.

Gar-Field head coach Tony Keiling was proud of his young squad.

“Play smart football, discipline football and use our speed and run across that field” Keiling said. “They’re number 1 (referring to Ferguson) is special, but I think my number 5 is special too!"