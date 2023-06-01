Actor and musician Gary Sinise and celebrity chef Robert Irvine teamed up to give thousands an unforgettable experience at Fort Belvoir for Memorial Day weekend.
Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band travel to military bases across the country to perform free of charge to service members, veterans and their families. And on May 25, they took stage in front of the garrison headquarters.
The band is named after Sinise’s character Lt. Dan Taylor, who was an Army platoon leader that lost his legs fighting in Vietnam in the film “Forrest Gump.”
His on-screen portrayal has led him to real-world support of the troops, with Sinise creating different programs and initiatives to provide relief and support to service members.
“He is the modern day Bob Hope,” said Irvine, who teamed up with Sinise to provide food for concert goers. “What he gives of his own time to everybody else is unprecedented…he’s infectious, you can’t help but want to be with this guy.”
Hope was known as the “one-man morale machine” through his 50 years of performing USO shows, which were broadcasted around the world. Similarly to Hope, Sinise aspires to lift people’s spirits through performing and hosting events that bring people together.
“One of the good things about creating an entity or an organization is that it can serve as a magnet or a rallying point for people who care about the same things,” Sinise said. “I wanted to create something that other people would be attracted to and come on board.”
The concert, which was free and available to all military I.D holders, was put on by The Gary Sinise Foundation, which since 2011 has continued Sinise’s mission of helping service members and their families through different events. One of the organization’s most notable initiatives is the support it provides to Gold Star Families.
The term “Gold Star Family,” dates back to World War I, when military families displayed service flags featuring a blue star for an immediate family member serving in the military. The star’s color would change to gold if the family lost their loved one in war.
The foundation flew out several Gold Star Families to Fort Belvoir to attend the concert, who all stood front and center during the performance.
“They need to know that they’re loved, they need to know that they’re appreciated and not forgotten,” Sinise said.
The foundation remains adaptive to the growing needs of the military community. Each year, Sinise and his team reevaluate where their services may be needed.
“We’re always going to have a flexible mission at the Gary Sinise Foundation so that we can adapt and change and evolve and be flexible to serve the needs where they are,” Sinise said. “If you put your boots on the ground and go out there and do something and then do it again and and again, people tend to take it seriously and then they trust it.”
The band took stage again the following night for a “Welcome Home” concert to honor Vietnam veterans at DAR Constitution Hall to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.