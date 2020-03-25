Gas prices are falling across Northern Virginia, due to lower demand and an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Virginia has fallen to $1.95, according to AAA, which tracks prices across the country. Virginia is one of two Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states with average prices below $2. North Carolina is the other.
At least one station in the Woodbridge area was advertising a cash price of $1.92 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.
Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has fallen to $2.12, about 50 cents less than this time last year, AAA reported.
Within the past week, crude oil prices have dropped to $22 per barrel– a low not seen since 2002. Crude oil accounts for nearly 60% of the retail pump price. When crude is cheap, gas prices follow suit.
“Typically gas prices start to trend more expensive at the beginning of spring, especially as motorists get out to enjoy the warmer weather and travel for spring break. That is not the case this year,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “With Americans urged to stay at home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus, we are seeing less traffic on the roadways which will ultimately drive down demand, increase gasoline supply and push pump prices less expensive for the foreseeable future.”
Currently, there is ample U.S. gasoline supply and no disruption to distribution at gas stations, AAA said.
Overall, 29 states have average prices less than $2.
