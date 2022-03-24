Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to offer Virginia’s drivers some relief at the pump amid rising gas prices, but that relief could mean trouble for the region’s transit agencies and riders.
Youngkin’s plan for a three-month suspension of the state’s gas tax followed by a phased-in return of the tax could end up cutting nearly $30 million from Northern Virginia’s bus and rail transit systems, according to an analysis from Virginians for High Speed Rail and the Virginia Transit Association.
“There’s just a lot of bad things that could come out of this. It sounds great, but I think there’s going to be a lot of unintended consequences from this action,” Danny Plaugher from VHSR and VTA told InsideNoVa.
Youngkin’s justification for a gas tax holiday is simple enough: With inflation surging in the past year, the last thing Virginians need is the recent spike in gas prices, driven by a number of factors, including increased consumption after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and more.
“These rising gas prices are hurting Virginians, and we need to do something about it,” Youngkin said in announcing his proposal. “The Commonwealth Transportation fund has over $1 billion more revenue than anticipated this year and next, from the taxes paid by the people of Virginia. This bill gives money back to them in the form of a gas tax holiday.”
With Democrats and Republicans continuing to negotiate the state’s budget, both sides of the aisle in Richmond have already agreed to cut the state’s portion of the grocery tax, which would reduce revenues for the commonwealth’s transit systems by roughly $118.7 million through fiscal 2028. Now, the proposed gas tax holiday would take even more revenues out of the state’s bus and rail operations, just as they also face increasing costs for fuel, labor, vehicles and parts.
There are also questions over exactly how much Virginians would save with a gas tax holiday. The current 26-cent tax is levied on gas distributors, not consumers directly. And gas stations will be under no obligation to actually lower prices at the pump. Youngkin, however, is saying that the state’s drivers will feel the relief.
“We’re seeing gas prices escalate faster than we’ve seen in a long, long, long time, before Russia invaded Ukraine,” Youngkin said at an event in Henrico County. “This is just part of the inflationary pressures that Virginians are feeling all over … We’re in a moment right now where we need to do something.”
Funding could also be lost in the form of federal grants like the ones Virginia will rely on to fund a new Long Bridge under the Transforming Rail in Virginia plan that promises to bring increased frequency for Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express in the commonwealth. Many of those grants rely on local matches that then bring double or triple the money from the feds, who will soon be distributing more grant funding because of the infrastructure bill that passed Congress last year.
“You could be essentially doubling your money or tripling your money [through federal grants],” Plaugher said. “So it’s the states that are competitive, that have these dedicated funding sources that usually are going to be very successful. Right now, at the time when there’s all these competitive grants available, we’re cutting the revenue streams that make Virginia competitive.”
As is the case throughout the country, transit ridership in Northern Virginia has been drastically reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the proliferation of work-from-home. But recent months have brought sustained ridership increases across the region, with officials hopeful that more riders will continue to return to transit as the pandemic wanes.
But if lost revenues turn into service cuts, some fear transit agencies could see a cycle of reduced service leading to reduced ridership and more personal automobile use. Manassas Vice Mayor Pam Sebesky, who is secretary for the Potomac Rappahannock Transportation Commission, told InsideNoVa that if the General Assembly ends up adopting the gas tax cuts as proposed by Youngkin, the legislature should fill in the lost revenues for localities to fund their transit providers.
“If what the state ultimately says is, ‘We’re going to cut your local funding by $1 million,’ I have two choices. I either cut a service or I have to raise taxes to come up with the money,” Sebesky said. “That’s a vicious cycle to get in. If you cut service and you lose ridership, and then later on you want to try to bring them back, it’s much harder to do that.”
Like other transit agencies, OmniRide – which is governed by PRTC – saw less falloff in local ridership during the pandemic than it did on commuter routes that bring workers from Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park into the D.C. inner ring in the morning and back in the afternoon. As a result, OmniRide cut service on a number of commuter routes in 2020 and has yet to fully restore its service to pre-pandemic levels. Between the grocery tax elimination, the gas tax holiday and another Youngkin proposal to limit the tax’s future indexing, OmniRide could stand to lose over $3 million.
“With the pandemic, they’ve already cut those low-performing routes,” Sebesky said. “So … now if we cut something, that’s going to be something much more significant involving many more people.”
