The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline topped $5 in Prince William County on Tuesday, as it has in most of Northern Virginia, according to the latest data from AAA.

As of Tuesday morning, the average price in Prince William was $5.008 per gallon, the first time it has reached that level.

Elsewhere in Northern Virginia, average prices Tuesday were:

Alexandria, $5.199

Arlington County, $5.154

Fairfax County, $5.147

Stafford County, $5.009

Loudoun County, $4.989

The statewide average price on Tuesday was a record $4.867 per gallon. That's up from $4.284 a month ago and $2.926 a year ago.

Nationally, the average price Tuesday was $5.016 per gallon.