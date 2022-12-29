Average gasoline prices have fallen nearly 40% since hitting historic highs in late spring and are now below prior-year levels across Northern Virginia and the state, according to AAA reports.

As of Thursday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Northern Virginia portion of the Washington DMA was $3.142, 14 cents lower than on this date in 2021. And ut was down 37% from the peak average of $5.048 per gallon on June 15.

Statewide, the average was $3.033 per gallon, less than the year-ago average of $3.157 and well below the record high of $4.867 on June 14.

As prices have fallen over recent weeks, many stations are selling gas for less than $3 a gallon. The city of Manassas has the lowest average price in the region, at $2.982 as of Thursday, followed by Stafford County at $3.018 and Prince William County at $3.057.

Elsewhere in the region, average prices are:

$3.083 in Fauquier County

$3.101 in Loudoun County

$3.275 in Arlington County

$3.310 in Fairfax County

$3.317 in the city of Alexandria

The national average as of Thursday is $3.159 per gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA.

“The cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that’s $50 less than the peak last spring,” Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson, said last week. “Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off.”