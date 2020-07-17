Gov. Ralph Northam is calling the Virginia General Assembly into special session beginning August 18 to address state budget issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, along with criminal justice and policing reform recommendations.

The special session had been expected so the legislature can adopt a budget for the 2020-22 biennium based on revised revenue forecasts in light of the pandemic.

In addition, Northam said he will work closely with legislative leaders and advocates to propose additional criminal justice and policing reform following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May and protests and demonstrations around the country.

“I look forward to bringing legislators back in session as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times,” Northam said in a news release. “We have a unique opportunity to provide critical support to Virginians, invest strategically in our economic recovery, and make progress on policing and criminal justice reform. Let’s get to work.”

The adoption of a final state budget for the two-year cycle was postponed during the Assembly's regular session in late winter when it became apparent that the pandemic would affect both revenue and expenses. In April, Northam worked with legislators to “unallot,” or freeze, over $2.2 billion in new spending in the budget. Legislators will now consider a number of items previously “unalloted”—including investments in early childhood education, tuition-free community college, affordable housing, and broadband access.

Policing initiatives are expected to include measures aimed at police accountability and oversight, use of force, increased training and education, and officer recruitment, hiring, and decertification.

Northam has directed the Department of Criminal Justice Services, the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the Virginia African American Advisory Board, and the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law to help the administration develop policy initiatives.

Senate Democrats released a series of criminal justice reform proposals in late June.

It was not immediately clear how long the special session will last, nor how it will be conducted to ensure compliance with social distancing protocols. When the legislature convened for its annual one-day "veto session" in mid-April, the 100-member House of Delegates met outside under a large tent on State Capitol grounds, while the 40-member state Senate met in a large room at the Science Museum of Virginia, several miles away.