George Mason University plans to reopen for the fall semester and resume classes as scheduled on Aug. 24, interim president Anne Holton announced Friday.
As other colleges and universities have announced in the past few weeks, instruction will be a mixture of in-person classes and online classes, Holton wrote in an email to the university community. "This hybrid approach will allow for appropriate social distancing on campus, while making alternatives available for those students who are not ready to return."
She said the university is considering ending in-person classes before Thanksgiving and conducting final semester exams online. That would mean students would not need to return to campus between the Thanksgiving break and winter holiday.
In addition, the university will require all students and staff to wear masks while in classes and other public locations and will take other steps to ensure social distancing can be followed, Holton said. Each student and staff member will be given two free reusable cloth masks.
She noted that the decision to reopen the campus and resume in-person instruction "assumes that Gov. Ralph Northam and public health officials will have determined by early August that general conditions in Northern Virginia will allow for a safe return."
GMU closed its campus after spring break, which began March 6, as the coronavirus pandemic began spreading throughout the region.
Other details announced by Holton include:
- The priority for in-person instruction will be courses that most benefit from face-to-face interactions, including laboratory sections and classes that engage experiential learning. Larger classes and lectures will be online. A number of factors will be considered when determining whether classes are conducted in-person or online, including classroom size, space availability and faculty member availability for teaching in-person.
- Occupancy will be reduced in residence halls to allow for increased physical distancing. GMU will add cleaning precautions and establish community guidelines that limit the number of students who can gather in common areas. The school will also set aside adequate space for residential students who need to isolate should they become sick because of COVID-19 and those who need to quarantine because of exposure to those with the virus.
- Faculty who are at high risk of serious complications from COVID-19 due to age or medical vulnerability will be given the option not to teach in-person courses in the fall. Telework will be encouraged for staff who do not need to be on campus. Students with special vulnerabilities will be provided options to continue their education remotely or to return to campus with additional protections if feasible.
"Our intention is to create a safe environment for learning and research and to make adjustments where necessary," Holton wrote. "Everyone’s patience and flexibility will be necessary and appreciated."
She added that the university will be prepared to switch back to fully remote learning if that becomes necessary and noted that the university has 18 working groups developing and implementing detailed plans, standards and policies.
Holton and her husband, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, announced last month that they had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies and indicated they believe they had the virus in late March. The school announced in February the selection of Dr. Gregory Washington as its new president. He will begin his tenure July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.