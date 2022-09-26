When Sean Connaughton attended law school at George Mason University in the early 1990s, the Arlington campus was in a converted department store complete with escalators.
When Debbie Jones attended GMU in the mid-1970s, her art classes were in the old Fairfax High School building. “I went to Madison High School in Vienna, and I moved to Fairfax High School to go to George Mason University,” she recalls.
But Rex Parr has them beat. When he arrived at GMU in 1965, it was still part of the University of Virginia and had only four buildings on campus. He wanted to study psychology, but when he tried to register for classes he was told, “I’m sorry, sir, we don’t have those yet.”
It would be two years before the psychology department was created, so Parr took business classes in the interim. “That turned out to be a good thing for me. … With the psychology degree and the business background that George Mason gave me, I think I’ve done OK.”
Parr retired in 2015 as CEO of Didlake Inc. Jones is president and CEO of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce. And Connaughton is former chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
They were among a number of Prince William business and community leaders – and GMU alumni – who gathered Sept. 15 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on George Mason’s Manassas campus to celebrate the university’s 50th anniversary.
In 1972, Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton signed legislation separating GMU from University of Virginia and making it a stand-alone university. Today, said Ron Carmichael, director of administration and operations for the Manassas campus, GMU has 39,500 students – and it ranks first in Virginia and 13th in the nation for diversity.
The Manassas campus, which GMU calls its Science and Technology Campus, opened 25 years ago, in 1997, after Prince William leaders put together a package, including the land, and asked GMU officials to open a campus there.
“The county … has been a fervent supporter of us ever since our creation,” Carmichael said. “Without that partnership, we wouldn’t be here.”
He noted that the campus is anchored by two public facilities – the Hylton Center and the Freedom Aquatics and Fitness Center. “Neither one of those would exist without a partnership, not only with the county but also with the city of Manassas.”
Connaughton, who was chair of the Prince William board from 2000 until 2006 and later became Virginia Secretary of Transportation, recalls attending the ground-breaking ceremony for the Hylton as one of his final acts as chair.
“It’s incredible to see how this facility has grown, as well as seeing how well this incredible campus has grown,” he said.
During the celebration, Connaughton, Jones and other speakers – all of whom graduated from GMU – provided highlights from the university’s history as well as their personal recollections.
Manassas lawyer Rick Nishanian, chair of the board of the Prince William Chamber, also remembers the Arlington department store turned law school.
“Not only did we have the escalators going up and down – they had not disconnected the department store bells either,” he said. “And the bells would go off every so often while we were in class.”
Lovey Hammell, who earned a bachelor’s degree in business in 1988 from GMU and went on to be owner and president of Employment Enterprises Inc., remembers attending business classes at Fairfax Elementary School on Route 29.
“You had air conditioning and escalators,” she said of the law students. “We had stairs and HVAC that sometimes worked.”
Despite those early challenges, Parr noted, GMU has become the largest university in Virginia.
“We should all be proud of the work we’ve done together to move this institution forward in Northern Virginia, and quite frankly the nation,” he added. “It’s gaining rapidly in prestige and reputation and congratulations to everybody that’s had a hand in that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.