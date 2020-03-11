George Mason University on Wednesday announced it will extend spring break an additional week through March 20 to allow students to prepare for "virtual alternative instruction and reduce close contact on campus."
The Antonin Scalia Law School will move immediately to virtual alternative instruction and will not go on an extended spring break, the school said in a news release on preparations to deal with the coronavirus COVID-19.
Additionally, classes in other colleges and schools that are already online will not be delayed by the extended spring break and will continue as scheduled.
When spring break ends, most classes will be conducted through virtual alternative instruction, from Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3. Students will be contacted by their faculty with additional details about virtual learning.
The university will continue to monitor and reevaluate the situation prior to April 3. If an extension of virtual learning is needed, we will adjust as determined and communicate that with you.
The school is encouraging students who are already at home to stay home. But GMU residence and dining halls will remain open for students who cannot return home. Specific details will be sent to all residential students on Thursday. More information about student services, student centers, and the library will be forthcoming.
