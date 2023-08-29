George Mason University’s total student enrollment has surpassed 40,000 this year, marking a record for both the school and the commonwealth.
The 40,000 includes the university’s anticipated record total of roughly 11,000 new students, including the largest freshman class in school history of 4,500 students, 3,500 of which are from Virginia.
Official enrollment figures will soon be released by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, which is expected to affirm Mason as the state’s largest public research university, according to a news release.
The rise in numbers comes at a time when college enrollment numbers are dropping across Virginia and nationally, with increased competition for high-quality students, particularly in Northern Virginia, the release states.
“In a state where higher education has been around for more than 300 years, this is a moment in history of which we are particularly proud. Record students enrolled means record students graduating, record lives transformed, and record opportunities for regional businesses looking to hire our graduates,” George Mason University President Gregory Washington said in a statement. “It is particularly gratifying knowing that we are holding steady on our student-to-faculty ratio and maintaining our overall graduation rates, which are well above the national average.”
The university’s student-faculty ratio remains at 16 to 1, and its overall six-year graduation rate is 71%. Nearly 80% of George Mason graduates remain in the Virginia and Washington D.C. area following graduation.
“I think the size acknowledges the growing influence that Mason has in the region, in the commonwealth and, truly, on a global scale as so much of our growth has come from beyond the United States,” George Mason's Vice President for Enrollment Management David Burge said in the release. “We’re at a moment where opportunity and preparation meet.”
India was again the largest source of new international students, with more than 1,500 Indian nationals enrolling at George Mason over the past three years, many of whom are pursuing degrees in computer engineering or computer science, Burge added.
George Mason has been ranked by the U.S. News & World Report as the state’s most diverse and innovative university. Other independent rankings placed GMU as the top in the nation for veterans and one of the top public universities for non-traditional students. Money Magazine ranked Mason as one of its Best Colleges in America 2023.
(2) comments
Bet crooked old Tim Kaines fugly wife is loving it.
More college grads = Less Deplorables.
We are seeing how income and health correlate with higher education.
