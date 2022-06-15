Some residents of the Georgetown South neighborhood in Manassas feel like they aren’t being heard.
At a town hall meeting last week, residents of the highly Spanish-speaking neighborhood pleaded with the City Council about the parking situation in the neighborhood, which has long plagued the neighborhood association there as well as the city government.
But frustrations quickly spilled over into how the meeting played out – namely, over the lack of professional Spanish-English translation available to residents.
First built as a working-class townhome development in the 1960s, the neighborhood’s parking woes have worsened for decades. The area’s population has soared while the number of available homes and parking spots has remained largely flat.
Last year, City Council voted to institute permitted parking enforced by Manassas police at the behest of neighborhood residents who said they couldn’t find available spots close to their homes. The plan limited each household to two permanent parking permits and 25 visitor passes per calendar year.
Now, some residents are saying that two passes isn’t enough, with large households, caretakers or students home from college needing more. Additionally, the Georgetown South Community Council says, many of the neighborhood’s homes have sub-tenants or extended family members who require cars for work.
A group of the neighborhood’s approximately 4,500 residents brought their concerns to the City Council on June 6 at a town hall event, asking the city to allow homeowners to purchase a year-round visitor’s pass from about 250 resident passes that haven’t been claimed. City Council members said those 250 additional passes still wouldn’t be enough to provide everyone who wanted a parking space near their destination with one.
According to talking points from the Community Council, 42% of the parking tickets issued in Manassas were in Georgetown South, which the city considers a “low-income” neighborhood.
In response, council members said the problem was simple geometry: There simply aren’t enough parking spaces in the neighborhood for each household to have three cars legally parked. And, they said, the new policy was only implemented after residents lobbied the City Council for years to make parking harder for visitors or non-residents of the neighborhood. At the time, Vice Mayor Pam Sebesky said, the council was getting reports about dangerous tactics being used to secure parking spaces, including using children to hold on to them.
“This council has been talking about Georgetown South parking for all 14 years I have been on the council. Believe me, I wish I never had this conversation again,” City Council member Mark Wolfe told those at the town hall. “Georgetown South was … built with a different level of parking compared to the units. We cannot change the geography of Georgetown South. The reality is there are two parking spaces for every unit, and you know that as well as I do.”
According to Meg Carroll, who heads the Georgetown South Community Council, the group submitted a formal request to the City Council to consider the permanent visitor passes after last week’s meeting, and the issue will be discussed again at its Sept. 13 meeting.
But shortly after the town hall started, another issue emerged: For those residents of the city who came to voice concerns to their elected representatives but don’t speak English well, there was no professional translator.
Carroll said she told the city that about 100 Georgetown South residents would be coming to the meeting and asked that they hand out translation listening devices and provide professional simultaneous translation, something the city’s School Board frequently does to allow meetings to flow more seamlessly.
Council agreed to have both sides of the discussion be translated, but had a bilingual staffer from the city’s Community Development department take on the difficult task of translating for everyone despite not being professionally trained in translation services.
Council members still tried to enforce a three-minute speaking limit for members of the public even with the additional time needed for translation. And while those in attendance agreed the staffer used for translating was trying her best, they said the city needs to do more.
“The fact that they don’t have a professional interpreter for the Spanish community is ridiculous. It’s an embarrassment,” Jennifer Perla said after the meeting.
The calls for better Spanish-language governmental services for city residents have been growing for years. Only in the latest budget for fiscal 2023 was a full-time Spanish-language “specialist” position funded. But the city’s communications manager, Patty Prince, said the position wouldn’t be finalized until the state budget was fully finalized with enough funding for the locality. And even then, hiring for the position could be challenging.
In the 2020 Census, the percentage of Hispanic city residents was 42.9% and growing. More than half of all the city’s public school students are considered “English-language learners,” the highest percentage of any school division in Virginia.
Carroll said she wanted to send the staffer a gift for doing what she could to help residents understand and be heard, but that the level of translation was not acceptable.
“She was put in the untenable position of translation in what should have been a simultaneous manner without the ability to do so. No one doubts that she did her best,” Carroll told InsideNoVa. “I’m not saying every meeting has to be translated, but if you have a Spanish-speaking majority … how can they not?”
(1) comment
Who is going to pay for translators for these meetings? One might think the ones with the most to lose would insure their odds as opposed to complaining the odds are rigged. Good article, though. Perhaps a measure will be set in place with all the profit from those parking tickets to hire a translator--but of course, who is going to fight to implement such a measure? Who among the community has the time or money? These parking issues are common in all other parts of America. Consequence of living in the City.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.