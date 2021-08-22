Van Metre Homes has scaled down its proposed Georgetown South development in Manassas, reducing the number of proposed units from 288 to 233 while eliminating a multifamily apartment building that members of the city’s Land Use Committee objected to.
The original proposal for 17.5 acres along Grant Avenue and Bartow Street included attached townhomes along Grant, quadruplex buildings on Main Street, back-to-back townhomes and an apartment building that would have included 40 units considered affordable with rent at 60% of the area median income.
But in the most recent rezoning proposal to the city, the quadruplex buildings along Main have been split into 10 single-family detached houses, while the apartment building that had been proposed for Grant Avenue – along with the affordable units – is gone.
The plan still includes the attached and back-to-back townhomes, as well as 1.6 acres of land next to Baldwin Park and the Manassas Museum for more park space.
The sale of the non-contiguous development area to Van Metre is conditioned upon the city rezoning it from small-lot single-family to B-3.5, which allows for attached housing and increased density in and around the downtown area. The rezoning would be compatible with the comprehensive plan the city updated last year.
Community meeting held
In a community meeting about the meeting Aug. 12 at the Georgetown South Community Center, Denise Harrover, Van Metre’s vice president for planning and entitlements, said the apartment building had been eliminated at the behest of the city to reduce the overall density of the project and keep it in character with the rest of the neighborhood. The remaining 233 units, she said, would be for sale at market rate.
Councilmember Mark Wolfe, who chairs the Land Use Committee, said the project would still have an impact on affordability in the city simply by adding housing stock to keep pace with population and job growth. It would also increase the city’s density within walking distance of the Virginia Railway Express station, a stated goal of the new comprehensive plan.
And without sharing specifics before anything is finalized, Wolfe said additional affordable units are planned elsewhere near Old Town that the City Council is involved in. Wolfe, who said in January that he wouldn’t vote to approve the original proposal, said the new plan was a “very good compromise that fits the community well.”
“What we’re trying to do is balance all the competing interests of the impact on the schools, and you want more density by transit because that’s good planning to reduce the need for cars on the road,” Wolfe told InsideNoVa. “I think the members on the council … felt that [the apartment building] didn’t match anything else of the area in terms of style and scale.”
Concerns about parking, traffic
Neighborhood residents at the community meeting voiced concerns about parking and traffic, some of which were aimed primarily at the city’s ongoing work to shrink Grant Avenue to one travel lane with turn lanes in each direction south of Prince William Street and add a roundabout at the intersection of Grant, Bartow and Byrd Drive.
Some in attendance also called on the developer to work with the city to add a bicycle lane on Bartow and a direct pedestrian connection from the development to the museum area and downtown.
“Van Metre Homes at Manassas will strive to create a community with a safe and comfortable walking environment. Sidewalks and trails will connect residents to recreational amenities, as well as providing access between homes, parking, adjacent parking, perimeter streets and the historic downtown core,” the original proposal to the city said.
The amended application includes 712 parking spaces for residents. The developer’s analysis of the original 288-unit proposal said it would add 597 net residents to the neighborhood; Harrover could not say how many new residents were projected in the smaller proposal.
The original analysis said the neighborhood schools and Osbourn High School had capacity for the number of students the development would generate, but Van Metre has yet to submit a proffer for city schools. In recent submissions, the developer proposed proffers of $115 per unit for parks and recreation services, as well as $830 per unit for public safety services.
Matt Arcieri, the city’s director of planning and community development, said the proposal is still undergoing staff review. He added that the city had asked Van Metre to hold community meetings like the one last week before the public comment period for the Planning Commission and then City Council.
