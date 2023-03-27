The Manassas City Council is moving forward on a process that could eventually lead to additional parking passes being issued for Georgetown South residents, but so far the council has made no commitments on whether they’ll ultimately be allowed.
Last month, the council approved an amendment to the city’s code of ordinances to allow for the issuance of a limited number of third residential parking permits in Georgetown South. But for the new permits to actually go out to residents, the council would still need to approve another resolution establishing a process for doing so.
At the council’s Feb. 27 meeting, Deputy City Manager Bryan Foster said the council had discussed the matter at its annual retreat last month, after months of calls from residents for more permits.
The change in the code of ordinances, council members said, would allow for further discussion of if and how additional permits could be issued down the line.
“There still is … much work to be done on what actually would happen, how many [permits would be issued], how they would be distributed, how they would be monitored,” Vice Mayor Pamela Sebesky said. “I don’t know how much longer that process is gonna take for us to get to that, but we have heard repeatedly over the last year of … a need for parking in Georgetown South.”
In 2021, after residents complained of being unable to reliably find parking in the neighborhood, the council instituted a residential parking zone for Georgetown South. With parking enforcement from the Manassas City Police Department, each household became eligible for two permanent parking permits and 25 visitor passes per calendar year.
But since that policy was implemented, residents and the Georgetown South Community Council have called for more, saying the two permits weren’t enough for large households.
Specifically, they’ve asked for the City Council to allow homeowners to purchase third permits from a pool of over 200 unclaimed parking passes.
Some on the council, though, have said that even with some passes going unclaimed, there aren’t enough spots in the neighborhood to give everyone a third. Some residents will inevitably have to park in nearby public lots, they’ve said.
“Georgetown South was … built with a different level of parking compared to the units,” Councilmember Mark Wolfe told members of the community at a contentious town hall last summer. “The reality is there are two parking spaces for every unit, and you know that as well as I do.”
On Monday, Wolfe and Councilmember Ralph Smith were the only two votes against the code amendment, but other council members remained non-committal about what would ultimately happen.
“[We’re] clarifying that it is a possibility,” Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger said at the Feb. 27 meeting. “It is just saying that it is possible, and that’s all this is doing.”
I have read that cars are evil. Why is the city of Manassas considering enabling their use even more. The residents here should be forced to use public transportation.
