On Monday evening, just blocks from where the city’s $49 million, 72,000 square-foot public safety facility is taking shape as the tallest building on Grant Avenue, residents of the Georgetown South neighborhood voiced concerns about crime and police/community relations to representatives from the city government’s Equity and Inclusion Task Force.
The meeting – at the Georgetown South Community Center – was one of monthly listening sessions the task force is holding before producing a report later this year on residents’ view on issues such as race, education, criminal justice and housing in Manassas. Monday’s discussion was moderated by George Odom, the associate pastor at First A.M.E. Church of Manassas and the task force’s chair, although an additional Spanish-language session was held Wednesday at the same location.
No calls for defunding the police were heard from the neighborhood residents who came out Monday night, a racially diverse group of people ranging from middle- to retirement-aged. Instead, most speakers said they wanted a more responsive police force that got to know the area’s residents to build relationships. Two speakers said they wished officers walked beats or at least engaged with locals outside of calls for service. Instead, the participants said, officers are cycled between neighborhoods and mostly sit in their squad cars when patrolling.
One resident, a retired District of Columbia police officer, said he also saw a community that feared its police and police that feared the community, with a lack of trust and respect in between.
“I am concerned when I see a lot of these young officers coming into Georgetown South responding to calls and I’ve been around long enough to know when I see fear … if you fear the people you’re supposed to be serving you cannot be an effective public servant,” he told the task force panel. “I’m concerned that this comes down to a training issue. … The ability to effectively communicate is essential to any community. Personally I watched officers get out of cars and start issuing commands to people in a manner I wouldn’t speak to someone’s dog that way.”
But another man pushed back, saying police were too afraid to do their jobs effectively.
“I think they’re more afraid of what might happen if someone draws a gun and they shoot somebody, they’re going to get kicked out. It’s gotten out of control with that crap,” he said.
Next school year, the police department will kick off a program it hopes will improve relations within the neighborhood and help prevent youth crime. Two officers, one of whom the department has pledged will be Spanish-speaking, will function almost like school resource officers but will work outside the school, setting up in the Georgetown South neighborhood to work with teens and parents to prevent truancy leading to crime. Police Chief Doug Keen told InsideNoVa last year that after-school programming will be part of their mandate.
“The two officers are meant to be the bridge that brings all other services together; it’s kind of unique,” he said. “It bridges that gap from social services, education, city government, local businesses, community leaders and us kind of taking the lead and putting all that together.”
According to police statistics, the Georgetown South district and the adjacent district had the two highest rates for calls for service last year, but participants in Monday’s discussion weren’t just focused on police. Many also argued that the city’s lone high school, Osbourn, needed to expand its career and trade education opportunities.
The school has been doing so over the past decade, with offerings including auto repair, cosmetology, EMT training, engineering and carpentry. But a number of speakers said the school division needs to do more to keep students who were falling behind or not on a college track engaged in some kind of education. At the same time, some speakers said the issue of young people in crime comes down primarily to parenting and a lack of respect for both education and police.
Participants also bemoaned what they said is a lack of summer programming for children in the area.
“The city used to have a really fine summer parks and rec program where in the summer the kids went right back to the elementary schools and they had summer camp. The city thought they solved it by putting in the Boys and Girls Club [at Dean Park], which is not accessible to people of low income. It’s $150 to send a child to camp there,” one resident said.
The final topic of the evening was housing. Overcrowding was the first issue brought up by residents, saying that some multi-bedroom apartments had become multi-family units, straining city services like trash pick up and parking capacity. One participant, who formerly worked for the city government in housing, said new developments like the large complex being proposed for the east side of Grant Avenue should have a certain number of units set aside as affordable.
The associate pastor at another area church said the city needed more affordable housing so that working-class families could afford not to be crowded into one or two-bedroom apartments. He added that the night’s three topics were linked, with housing stability having a role in education and crime.
“Sounds like there’s a need for some more multi-income housing to be developed where people can live decently but not be some place that they can’t afford,” he said. “Without the people, I don’t know how Manassas is going to have the tax revenue to provide the services. So if you provide that multi-income type housing, mixed housing, that would improve some of these issues and bring the community together.”
