A Georgia man faces life plus 60 years in prison after a jury found him guilty Wednesday in the 2017 abduction and murder of a Fairfax teen whose body was found in Nokesville.
Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said Hector Armando Gamez Amaya, 31, was found guilty of first-degree murder. abduction, criminal gang participation, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit abduction, stabbing in the commission of a felony and unlawful concealment of a body.
The jury recommended he serve a life sentence in prison, plus 60 years.
The remains of 18-year-old Miguel Ruiz Carrillo were discovered Aug. 22, 2017 by Prince William and Fairfax police searching in the area of Nokesville Road and Fauquier Drive. He was last seen Aug. 3 and had been reported missing by family.
In all, six people were charged with abduction and gang participation in the Carrillo's death.
Amaya's trial was the first jury trial since the state enacted COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year. Since March, the COVID-19 epidemic has created a sizable backlog of cases for trial and the courts are working to decrease the backlog by setting one jury trial per week in accordance with the plan approved by the Virginia Supreme Court, Ashworth said.
The Special Investigations Unit of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office handled the prosecution of this case. It's one of five units created in January with the goal of combatting crimes that cause the most harm to the citizens of Prince William County.
