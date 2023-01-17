Jacqueline Smith, the Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk, will host the 5th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse, located in downtown Manassas.
The clerk and staff will be administering civil celebrant services during the full day event with court-style wedding ceremonies and vow renewals. Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse has partnered with the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office to host attendees and help celebrate their weddings in an exciting way.
For details and to schedule your appointment for the Valentine’s Day Ceremony, please call 703-792-6036.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.