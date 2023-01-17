Stephanie and Orlando Sorto, from Manassas, exchange vows at the 4th Annual Wedding Bash, at Three Monkeys Pub in Old Town Manassas in February 2022. Jacqueline Smith, circuit court clerk wedded couples for free on Valentine's Day. Smith said 32 couples registered for the event, and were treated with a wedding certificate, cake, a champagne toast, and various gifts from growing list of merchants.