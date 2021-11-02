Mayor Earnie Porta leads the way as Thor, left, and Prince William County Supervisor for Occoquan District, Kenny Boddye is Batman, as more than 250 participants paraded up Mill Street for the Occoquan Costume Parade and Contest, Saturday.
Costumed characters filled the streets of Occoquan on Saturday for the town's annual Halloween event.
1 of 10
Mayor Earnie Porta leads the way, as more than 250 participants paraded up Mill Street for the Occoquan Costume Parade and Contest, Saturday.
Paul Lara
Mayor Earnie Porta leads the way as Thor, left, and Prince William County Supervisor for Occoquan District, Kenny Boddye is Batman, as more than 250 participants paraded up Mill Street for the Occoquan Costume Parade and Contest, Saturday.
Paul Lara
More than 250 participants paraded past the roaring Occoquan River at the conclusion of the Occoquan Costume Parade and Contest, Saturday.
Paul Lara
More than 250 participants paraded up Mill Street for the Occoquan Costume Parade and Contest, Saturday.
Paul Lara
Sara and David Johney, from Lake Ridge, pose as daughter Charlotte is in her Cinderalla carriage in River Mill Park, after the Occoquan Costume Parade, Saturday.
Paul Lara
Town judges confer to determine winners in the Occoquan Halloween Costume Contest, Saturday. Gift certificates were awarded for cutest, scariest, funniest, most original and family or group.
Paul Lara
Elizabeth and John Madore pose with their children Libby, left, and Lila, for the Occcoquan Halloween Costume Contest. More than 250 participants paraded up Mill Street, Saturday.
Paul Lara
Winners of the Occoquan Halloween Costume Contest pose for photos in River Mill Park, Saturday.
Paul Lara
Reni Keith, center, hands out candy after the Occoquan Parade and Costume Contest, Saturday. More than 250 participants made this year the best turnout ever.
Paul Lara
Charles Keith, left, poses in front of his Occoquan house with Mayor Earnier Porta, Saturday.
Paul Lara
After massing under the Route 123 bridge, the troops, spooks and zombies were led up Mill Street by town Mayor Earnie Porta. They paraded past shoppers – many stopping to watch and wave – to River Mill Park, where they processed past the rushing river, still flowing from two days of nearly nonstop rain.
Porta said the attendance and weather were better than he could have hoped for.
“The weather broke just in time,” said Porta, dressed as Thor under the park awning. “The weather was really great for us today and candidly, we thought we’d have a reduced crowd given the way the weather has been.”
Porta said the annual celebration keeps improving each year.
“This turned out to be the most well-attended Halloween parade we’ve had in the roughly 10 years we've been doing it,” he added, estimating that 250 to 275 people participated.
Participants were judged by town officials, with costume winners selected in several categories, including cutest, scariest, funniest, most original and family or group. The winners received a $25 gift certificate for any Occoquan store.
The day concluded with Spirits & Spirits, a haunted maze along the river, and the town’s businesses joined in with a shop late session, staying open until 8 p.m.
Julie Little, Occoquan’s events director, said another shop late session will coincide with the town’s tree lighting ceremony Nov. 20, and the town is hosting a holiday Artisan Market in the park on Dec. 4.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
Real-time social media posts from local businesses and organizations across Northern Virginia, powered by Friends2Follow. To add your business to the stream, email cfields@insidenova.com or click on the green button below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.