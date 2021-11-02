Halloween Parade 06.jpg

Mayor Earnie Porta leads the way, as more than 250 participants paraded up Mill Street for the Occoquan Costume Parade and Contest, Saturday.

 Paul Lara

Halloween eve morning turned out to be a splendid day for spooks and laughs, as more than 200 people turned out for the Occoquan Costume Parade and Contest on Saturday.

PHOTOS: Occoquan costumes on parade

Costumed characters filled the streets of Occoquan on Saturday for the town's annual Halloween event.

1 of 10

After massing under the Route 123 bridge, the troops, spooks and zombies were led up Mill Street by town Mayor Earnie Porta. They paraded past shoppers – many stopping to watch and wave – to River Mill Park, where they processed past the rushing river, still flowing from two days of nearly nonstop rain.

Porta said the attendance and weather were better than he could have hoped for.

“The weather broke just in time,” said Porta, dressed as Thor under the park awning. “The weather was really great for us today and candidly, we thought we’d have a reduced crowd given the way the weather has been.”

Porta said the annual celebration keeps improving each year.

“This turned out to be the most well-attended Halloween parade we’ve had in the roughly 10 years we've been doing it,” he added, estimating that 250 to 275 people participated.

Participants were judged by town officials, with costume winners selected in several categories, including cutest, scariest, funniest, most original and family or group. The winners received a $25 gift certificate for any Occoquan store.

The day concluded with Spirits & Spirits, a haunted maze along the river, and the town’s businesses joined in with a shop late session, staying open until 8 p.m.

Julie Little, Occoquan’s events director, said another shop late session will coincide with the town’s tree lighting ceremony Nov. 20, and the town is hosting a holiday Artisan Market in the park on Dec. 4.

Paul Lara covers the military beat. Reach him at plara@insidenova.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.