Giant Food will open a new store at Bull Run Plaza in the Manassas area of Prince William County next summer, just a block from its current store in Westgate Shopping Center.
The grocer will take over a 60,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Shoppers Food & Pharmacy, which has closed some of its Washington-area locations.
The fate of Giant’s Westgate location remains unclear. A spokesperson for Giant said Tuesday the company has no information to share about that store.
Bull Run Plaza, at Sudley Manor Drive and Sudley Road, is also getting a new Marshalls store in March, said Dee Singletary, vice president of marketing for Rappaport, which provides leasing and management services for the shopping center.
Giant and Marshalls will join the center’s other tenants, including Dick's Sporting Goods, Ross, Michael's, PetSmart, Ulta, Dollar Tree and Five Below. Lehrco Corp., a Washington-based retail investment and management company, owns Bull Run Plaza.
The new Giant store will offer prepared foods, meat, seafood service, and natural and organics departments, as well as online ordering, curbside pickup and home delivery. The store will also include a full-service Starbucks, a pharmacy and a PNC Bank branch.
“It has been a pleasure working with the Giant Food team to achieve this milestone for the center. Adding Giant to this robust tenant mix makes Bull Run Plaza Shopping Center the strongest center in the region,” said Rappaport President Henry Fonvielle.
In addition to its Westgate location, 8025 Sudley Road, Giant has one other Manassas-area location: at 10100 Dumfries Road. The grocer also has three stores in the eastern end of Prince William County -- one in Lake Ridge and two in Dale City -- as well as locations in Gainesville and Haymarket.
Shoppers has five stores remaining in the region, including one at 4174 Fortuna Center Plaza in Dumfries. Its other locations are in Stafford, Lorton, Alexandria and Fairfax.
(1) comment
Rather have Office Depot or Staples come back, there are no Office Supply stores in the Gainesville or Brentsville magisterial districts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.