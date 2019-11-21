Giant panda Bei Bei is safely in China after departing the National Zoo on Tuesday.
An animal care team from the zoo traveled with Bei Bei to his new home and will stay with him a few days at the Bifengxia Panda Base in China. Here are some images and videos from Bei Bei's final day in D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.