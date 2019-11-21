bei bei

Giant panda Bei Bei eats a fruitsicle inside his shipping crate before he departs the Zoo for China. Photo courtesy National Zoo

Giant panda Bei Bei is safely in China after departing the National Zoo on Tuesday.

An animal care team from the zoo traveled with Bei Bei to his new home and will stay with him a few days at the Bifengxia Panda Base in China. Here are some images and videos from Bei Bei's final day in D.C.

bei bei

Giant panda Bei Bei munches on bamboo in his enclosure the morning of his trip to China. Photo courtesy National Zoo
bei bei

Zoo staff and keepers escort giant panda Bei Bei in the crate that he will fly to China in. Photo courtesy National Zoo
bei bei

Giant panda Bei Bei's keepers embrace after Bei Bei's departure from the Zoo. Photo courtesy National Zoo

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.