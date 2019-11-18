Today is giant panda Bei Bei's last day in Washington.
As part of the National Zoo’s cooperative breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association, all cubs born at the z oo move to China when they are 4 years old. Bei Bei turned 4 Aug. 22.
Since Nov.11, the zoo has held a series of “Bye Bye, Bei Bei” celebratory events to bid a fond farewell to the panda before he begins the next chapter of his life in China.
“Our giant pandas represent much of what the Smithsonian does best, from conservation to education,” Lonnie Bunch, Secretary of the Smithsonian, said in a news release. “As we say goodbye to our beloved Bei Bei, our conservation scientists will continue to work in collaboration to prevent these animals from disappearing, giving them the opportunity to thrive in the wild, inspiring and teaching generations to come.”
“Bei Bei is part of our family,” said Steve Monfort, John and Adrienne Mars director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. “Our team has cared for him, learned from him and, along with millions, loved watching him grow. We’re sad he’s leaving, but excited for the contributions he will make to the global giant panda population.
"Bei Bei is an ambassador for conservation and part of a 47-year program that proves bringing species and habitats back from the brink is possible through global cooperation.”
When Bei Bei departs for China Tuesday, Nov. 19, he will be accompanied by one panda keeper and one veterinarian. FedEx will fly Bei Bei and the panda team non-stop from Washington, D.C., to Chengdu, China, in a dedicated B777 aircraft as part of the company’s FedEx Cares “Delivering for Good” initiative.
Upon arrival in Chengdu, Bei Bei’s new keepers will accompany him to one of the bases run by the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. The American team will follow, and a panda keeper will remain with Bei Bei for a short time while he acclimates to his new home. Bei Bei will enter the giant panda breeding program when he reaches sexual maturity between 5 and 7 years old.
Bei Bei was born Aug. 22, 2015, at the zoo’s David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat. He has been living separately from his mother Mei Xiang since March 2017. Giant pandas are solitary in the wild, and cubs separate from their mothers to establish their own territories between 18 months and 2 years old.
Giant pandas are listed as “vulnerable” in the wild by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. There are an estimated 1,800 in the wild. Scientists at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute work with scientists in China studying giant panda reproduction and cub health, habitat and disease. Chinese scientists are working to reintroduce giant pandas to the wild.
