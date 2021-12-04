Giant Food is planning to open a distribution hub outside Manassas.
Matan Parkway LLC 66 received a building permit from Prince William County last month to construct a partition in a warehouse facility at 7413 Cushing Road.
The plan filed with the county lists the work for future use by Giant Delivers, which is the company’s delivery services. It says the distribution center will be 80,880 square feet.
The building is next to an existing FedEx distribution center.
County documents only show an empty building with details about the wall that will be constructed to separate tenants.
The facility will also be home to Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Glen Gery/Brickworks MSC, according to county documents.
A representative for Giant declined to comment.
