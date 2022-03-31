A 13-year-old girl has been charged with sexual assaulting one classmate and assaulting another at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge.
The incidents happened March 21 at the school at 1650 Prince William Parkway and were reported to the school resource officer the next day.
Police say the victim, another 13-year-old girl, was confronted by a classmate in a school bathroom. During the encounter, the victim was pushed against a wall before being inappropriately touched, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said. The victim was able to get away and leave the restroom, but the suspect followed her into the hallway.
There, a verbal dispute erupted between the suspect and another student, with the suspect hitting that student, a 13-year-old boy, Carr said.
On Thursday, the school resource officer charged the 13-year-old suspect with sexual assault and assault, Carr said. She was released to a family member pending court hearings.
