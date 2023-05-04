Deputies are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl in southern Stafford County.
The sheriff's office was alerted about 5 p.m. that 3-year-old Munawar Hadi was missing after having been last seen 20 minutes before in the area of Bunker Lane and Birds Nest Way.
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone in Rappahannock Landing and Olde Forge neighborhoods with a Ring camera to check their history for any sighting of the girl.
Munawar is about 2 feet 6 inches tall and 28 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink top and bottoms, with no shoes on.
"There is a large law enforcement presence in Rappahannock Landing, including K-9 and drone," the sheriff's office said on social media.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
