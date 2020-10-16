Police are investigating after a 9-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger at Ben Lomond Park in Manassas on Oct. 11.
The girl reported that she was at the park at 7500 Ben Lomond Park Drive that afternoon when a teenage boy approached her.
During the encounter, the two conversed before the teenager hugged the victim from behind and assaulted her, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The victim separated from the suspect and went to her nearby home, where she immediately informed a parent who then contacted the police. The victim was not physically injured.
Officers checked the area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.
The teen was described as Hispanic, about 13 to 15 years old, 5 feet 2 to 5 feet 5 and 140 pounds with a thin build, medium complexion, short curly brown hair, brown eyes and an ear piercing. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue or gray pants, and tennis shoes with white socks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.
