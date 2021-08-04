Officials in Ocean City, Md., are investigating a suspected shark bite that left a 12-year-old girl with 42 stitches.
WBRE-TV reported Pennsylvana resident Jordan Prushinski and her family were on vacation in Ocean City when Jordan limped out of the water bleeding from her leg.
Her mother, Melissa Prushinski, said other the life guard and beachgoers, including an EMT and a nurse, helped give Jordan first aid, the Associated Press reported. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she received 42 stitches.
The ER doctor told the family that only a shark could have inflicted that type of bite, but Ocean City officials are still consulting with experts.
