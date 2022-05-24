A girl was shot in Woodbridge on Tuesday evening.
Police have released very few details, except to say the shooting occurred about 7 p.m. in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in the Rippon area.
One "juvenile female" was taken to an area hospital with injuries. Prince William County police spokesperson Wade Dickinson said police are not currently releasing her age.
Police also did not say whether a suspect was in custody.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
