Prince William County’s longest-serving elected official currently in office wants to stick around a little longer.
Republican Sheriff Glen Hill has announced his reelection campaign.
“I am proud of my staff, they have done an exemplary job working in our community and I look forward to working with them for another four years,” he said.
The sheriff represents the county as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park and the towns of Haymarket, Quantico, Dumfries and Occoquan. The sheriff’s office provides security at the county’s courthouse, transports prisoners and patients, and serves civil paperwork, including subpoenas and eviction notices.
“I still want to continue to inform those mandated duties of sheriff and run an honest and open office,” Hill said.
Hill, the county’s longest-serving elected official currently in office, was elected to his first four-year term in 2003. He is the only Republican among the four partisan countywide offices in Prince William.
Hill said he believes he’s done an “exemplary” job serving the county and wants to continue “to be transparent.”
Hill said the top issue for the department is recruiting and retaining qualified personnel, but he feels most qualified to keep deputy positions filled. He oversees about 110 deputies, but has 14 current vacancies.
“Qualified leadership starts at the top and spreads out through the organization,” he said.
In announcing his campaign, Hill highlighted upgraded safety measures at the courthouse, a body-worn camera unit and community outreach programs to promote gun safety.
“All these things I do, I say I do them in a cost-effective manner,” he said.
Hill also touted the creation of a civil disturbance unit after the unrest of 2020. He said a demonstration at the courthouse “was the first time in my career that I felt I was not prepared to handle the situation.”
Hill said the protest was handled “in a professional manner,” but led to the creation of the unit of personnel trained to handle large crowds and demonstrations.
So far, Hill’s only challenger is Democrat Josh King, a Fairfax County deputy sheriff and the husband of Del. Candi King.
Josh King and independent Rhonda Dickson challenged Hill in 2019. Hill narrowly prevailed over King by 762 votes.
When King announced his campaign over the summer, Hill said he was “deeply concerned” about King’s candidacy and felt he is “still not qualified to be a sheriff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.