Warrenton residents have a new local hangout for juicy wings, burgers and beers.
On Monday, Glory Days restaurant executives and local officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the family-friendly, sports-themed eatery's first location in Fauquier County, at 74 Blackwell Park Lane in Warrenton.
During the event, Gary Cohen, executive vice president of Glory Days, said for the people who have been to Glory Days before, they know the company’s first priority is the food.
“We're all about the food,” he said. “Obviously, food first, it's always been what got us to the dance – so to speak – but if you really know anything about Glory Days, we really are a sports-themed concept.”
More than 40 flat-screen TVs cover the walls of the restaurant, to which patrons can hook up their phones -- using an app called AudioFetch -- and tune in to any sports channel.
The new location in Warrenton, formerly a Ruby Tuesday, marks the 14th Glory Days restaurant in Virginia and the 40th overall, spread out across six states. Founders Jeff Newman, Richard Danker and Robert Garner started the company in Burke in 1996 with the goal of emphasizing the importance of sports in the local community.
Cohen said a big part of the company’s brand is not only giving the community a place to watch professional sports, but also helping sponsor local sports teams.
“The other thing that we're famous for is sponsoring your kids' teams,” Cohen said. “We're out sponsoring little league teams, the soccer teams, the church organizations – whatever organization is in Warrenton – the high schools that are here, public schools, the private schools ... we sponsor everybody.”
The restaurant will only be open for dinner in its first week, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. (12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday).
Starting sometime next week, Glory Days will be open for lunch, Cohen said, starting at 11 a.m. He said he is not sure about the timing just yet because the restaurant needs more staff. Currently, the restaurant has 83 new employees and needs about 120 to fully operate.
Ward 1 Warrenton Town Council member Heather Sutphin, who was at the ceremony, said when the Ruby Tuesday closed several years ago, she was determined to find something to fill its place. She said it was a no-brainer when Glory Days approached the town.
“I cannot stand to see the empty buildings that we have [in town],” she said. “Filling it with something like this, it's gonna be an awesome, fun place for families to come and eat and celebrate, and it'll be a wonderful contribution.”
Also at the ceremony was Alec Burnett, executive director of the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce, who said the Glory Days opening is a perfect example of small business working together with local government to repurpose an existing building while at the same time driving tax revenue and employing over 80 people in the community.
“That's a perfect scenario,” he said.
