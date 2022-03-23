George Mason University will soon no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests for those attending events at the Center for the Arts in Fairfax and the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.
The policy change begins May 2. In a news release, GMU said the decision was made "after close consultation with the health and safety leaders" at the university.
While the venues won't require vaccines or negative tests, some event organizers or artists may. If proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result is required for a specific performance, it will be indicated on the webpage with event details.
Face coverings will continue to be required for indoor performances as both venues implement a step-down approach to the current pandemic policies, the release said.
"This approach also includes assessing the masking policy. The venues will announce any changes to this policy with at least 14 days notice on their website," the release said.
“Our audiences, artists, staff, and community members have been wonderful partners in the effort to contain COVID-19," Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts and Executive Director of the Hylton Center Rick Davis said in a statement. "Thanks to their dedication, we have been able to return to live performance and remain safe. While this virus is still worthy of concern, and caution is still appropriate, we are looking forward to easing our restrictions soon. We appreciate everyone who has helped us keep the arts alive and well during this challenging time.”
Events scheduled from March 23 through May 1 at all university performing arts venues will continue with the previous safety protocols, including proof of COVID vaccines or negative tests.
(1) comment
Are you listening, Jiffy Lube? There is absolutely no reason for an outdoor venue to be requiring a vax/testing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.