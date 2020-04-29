A team of George Mason University scientists is developing a saliva test to detect antibodies to COVID-19 and could begin screening student, faculty and staff volunteers as early as this summer, according to a news release from the university.
Mason will be one of the first universities to offer COVID-19 antibody research screening for students, faculty and staff, the release said. Screening will be coordinated by the College of Health and Human Services and the College of Science.
“All the different parts of the Mason research ecosystem are bringing their expertise together for this worthy purpose,” said Lance Liotta, the lead researcher and co-director and co-founder of Mason’s Center for Applied Proteomics and Molecular Medicine. “The goal is to evaluate if saliva can be used instead of blood for ease of screening for COVID-19 antibodies.”
The project is an extension of an ongoing international collaboration with Italian microbiologists directed by Alessandra Luchini, the associate professor overseeing the development of the laboratory antibody assay in the nanotechnology lab.
Emanuel Petricoin, co-director of the applied proteomics center, said GMU infectious disease, clinical care, clinical diagnostics and molecular microbiology researchers are working together to develop and assess the test for COVID-19 exposure.
“This could have far-reaching impact for the local community, Virginia, the United States, and the entire world if an accurate method can be achieved and rigorously validated,” Petricoin said.
Deborah Crawford, GMU's vice president for research, innovation and economic impact, said the collective effort epitomizes Mason’s commitment to research. The university maintains one of 13 National Institutes of Health-sponsored Biosafety-level 3 Biomedical Research Laboratories, which has the facilities to handle COVID-19.
Antibody tests are being intensely studied by medical scientists worldwide because they provide key information about previous exposure to COVID-19.
Most notable about the Mason project is its reliance on oral fluid, rather than blood, for antibody testing.
Oral fluid is much easier to sample for large-scale population and health worker testing, compared with blood used in other antibody tests to date. A simple brush in the mouth with a sponge can gather enough saliva to be analyzed in person using a rapid test or remotely by being plugged into a vial and put in a mailing envelope.
GMU affiliate faculty professor Raouf Guirguis has invented special saliva collection devices being used in the study, and the team will be comparing rapid tests for saliva and blood for COVID-19 viral protein and antibodies.
“Antibody testing will be a key and critical component of decisions on how we will get back to work and back to school,” said Ali Andalibi, COS interim dean. “Antibody testing will be extremely crucial when the vaccine is ready.”
