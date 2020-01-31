A George Mason University student who was one of five people in Virginia with suspected coronavirus symptoms has tested negative for the virus.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that of the five suspected cases, three have tested negative. Test results are still pending for two patients, one in Northern Virginia and the other in central Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health said.
At George Mason, additional cleaning routines in public areas and communicable disease prevention planning are still underway, the Fairfax County school said in a news release.
"It is extremely important that anyone who suspects illness caused by a novel communicable disease, such as coronavirus, seek medical attention and disclose their travel history," the release said. "This information is vitally important in helping public health officials coordinate care for suspected cases and orchestrating a public health response to protect our community."
The new virus has been reported in only a handful of cases in the U.S., but has sickened thousands in China, where it was first identified in December. There have been 170 deaths related to the virus in that country.
The Centers for Disease Control reported the first confirmed U.S. instance of person-to-person spread of the virus on Thursday.
"This is a serious public health threat," according to the CDC statement. "The fact that this virus has caused severe illness and sustained person-to-person spread in China is concerning, but it’s unclear how the situation in the United States will unfold at this time."
