Live performances will return this fall to the Center for the Arts at George Mason University, as the venue announced its 2021-22 season on Thursday.
The season kicks off Sept. 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Art Emerging: A Celebration of Renewal. The family-friendly event celebrates the return to live in-person performances as well as the 20th anniversary of Mason’s College of Visual and Performing Arts.
“It is with overwhelming enthusiasm that we announce our 2021/2022 season of incredible artists,” said Director of Programming Adrienne Bryant Godwin. “You will be able to join us once again to witness artistic excellence in action — Broadway royalty, world music icons, NEA Jazz Masters, as well as some of the most thought-provoking rising cultural leaders. It will be a season to remember, for so many reasons.”
Other performers during the season will include Emmy and Tony Award-winning musical theater icon Kristin Chenoweth; South African cultural ambassadors Ladysmith Black Mambazo; virtuosic husband and wife duo Pinchas Zukerman and Amanda Forsyth with the Jerusalem Quartet; the acclaimed Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring world-renowned cellist Kian Soltani; the high flying, family-friendly circus act Cirque Éloize; bassist Edgar Meyers and the Scottish Ensemble; and Latin powerhouse Lila Downs.
The Mason Artist-in-Residence Program will continue with five collaborations in its third year. The 2021/2022 cohort of artists includes director Kaneza Schaal, co-creator of CARTOGRAPHY; Sphinx Virtuosi, the dynamic self-conducting chamber orchestra of top Black and Latinx musicians; company members from Camille A. Brown & Dancers; acclaimed choreographer Caleb Teicher with Lindy Hop champions Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes, and Nathan Bugh performing Swing Out, which was co-commissioned by the Center for the Arts; and 2019 NEA Jazz Master Maria Schneider leading the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra.
Patrons attending in-person programming will need to comply with current health and safety protocols at the time of performances, following guidance from GMU. Current protocols include completing the Mason COVID Health✓™ survey before coming to the center and wearing a face covering during the entire visit. Audience members will be seated with their party at a distance from other attendees that is deemed safe according to current CDC guidelines at the time. For more information on Mason’s safety precautions and what to expect when attending indoor events, visit: https://cfa.gmu.edu/plan-your-visit/indoor-performances.
Tickets for events in the fall of the 2021/2022 Season of Great Performances at Mason will go on sale for Friends of the Center for the Arts on Tuesday, August 3, and for the general public on Tuesday, August 10.
For the most up-to-date programming information, visit: cfa.gmu.edu.
Center for the Arts Great Performances at Mason 2021/2022 Season:
Arts Emerging: A Celebration of Renewal
Saturday, September 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Mason Artist-in-Residence
Co-created by Kaneza Schaal and Christopher Myers
Produced by ArKtype / Thomas O. Kriegsmann
Saturday, October 2 at 7 p.m.
Mason Artist-in-Residence
Tracing Visions
Sunday, October 17 at 3 p.m.
Featuring Pinchas Zukerman, violin/viola and Amanda Forsyth, cello
Sunday, November 7 at 4 p.m.
La Bohème
Saturday, November 13 at 8 p.m.
Sunday, November 14 at 2 p.m.
Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel
The Glorious Music of Chopin
Sunday, November 21 at 7 p.m.
Making Spirits Bright
Saturday, November 27 at 8 p.m.
Christmas Time is Here
Saturday, December 4 at 8 p.m.
Christmas in Vienna
Friday, December 10 at 8 p.m.
American Festival Pops Orchestra
Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season
Saturday, December 11 at 8 p.m.
Mason Artist-in-Residence
Saturday, January 22 at 8 p.m.
Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel
Fantastic Fantasies
Sunday, January 23 at 7 p.m.
Vasily Petrenko, music director
Kian Soltani, cello
Saturday, January 29 at 8 p.m.
Three Decembers
By Jake Heggie with libretto by Gene Scheer
Saturday, February 5 at 8 p.m.
Sunday, February 6 at 2 p.m.
For the Girls
Saturday, February 12 at 8:00 p.m.
BIG FIVE-OH! A 50th Anniversary Celebration
Sunday, February 20 at 7 p.m.
Featuring the MMDG Music Ensemble
Saturday, February 26 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sunday, February 27 at 7 p.m.
Irish Goodbye Tour
Monday, March 14 at 8 p.m.
Mason Artist-in-Residence
A Joyce Theater Production
Sunday, March 20 at 7 p.m.
Edgar Meyer and the Scottish Ensemble
Sunday, March 27 at 4 p.m.
HOTEL
Friday, April 1 at 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel
Evocative Visions
Sunday, April 3 at 7 p.m.
The Marriage of Figaro
Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m.
Mason Artist-in-Residence
Featuring Maria Schneider, conductor
Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m.
Christopher Zimmerman, music director and conductor
Featuring Simone Dinnerstein, piano
Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 24 at 7 p.m.
Center for the Arts Family Series 2021/22 Season:
Saturday, October 16 at 7 p.m.
A Very Electric Holiday
Sunday, November 28 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Saturday, February 19 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Enchantment Theatre Company
Sunday, March 6 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
