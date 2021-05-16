Live performances will return this fall to the Center for the Arts at George Mason University, as the venue announced its 2021-22 season on Thursday. 

The season kicks off Sept. 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Art Emerging: A Celebration of Renewal. The family-friendly event celebrates the return to live in-person performances as well as the 20th anniversary of Mason’s College of Visual and Performing Arts.

“It is with overwhelming enthusiasm that we announce our 2021/2022 season of incredible artists,” said Director of Programming Adrienne Bryant Godwin. “You will be able to join us once again to witness artistic excellence in action — Broadway royalty, world music icons, NEA Jazz Masters, as well as some of the most thought-provoking rising cultural leaders. It will be a season to remember, for so many reasons.”

Other performers during the season will include Emmy and Tony Award-winning musical theater icon Kristin Chenoweth; South African cultural ambassadors Ladysmith Black Mambazo; virtuosic husband and wife duo Pinchas Zukerman and Amanda Forsyth with the Jerusalem Quartet; the acclaimed Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring world-renowned cellist Kian Soltani; the high flying, family-friendly circus act Cirque Éloize; bassist Edgar Meyers and the Scottish Ensemble; and Latin powerhouse Lila Downs.

The Mason Artist-in-Residence Program will continue with five collaborations in its third year.  The 2021/2022 cohort of artists includes director Kaneza Schaal, co-creator of CARTOGRAPHY; Sphinx Virtuosi, the dynamic self-conducting chamber orchestra of top Black and Latinx musicians; company members from Camille A. Brown & Dancers; acclaimed choreographer Caleb Teicher with Lindy Hop champions Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes, and Nathan Bugh performing Swing Out, which was co-commissioned by the Center for the Arts; and 2019 NEA Jazz Master Maria Schneider leading the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra.

Patrons attending in-person programming will need to comply with current health and safety protocols at the time of performances, following guidance from GMU. Current protocols include completing the Mason COVID Health✓™ survey before coming to the center and wearing a face covering during the entire visit. Audience members will be seated with their party at a distance from other attendees that is deemed safe according to current CDC guidelines at the time. For more information on Mason’s safety precautions and what to expect when attending indoor events, visit: https://cfa.gmu.edu/plan-your-visit/indoor-performances.

Tickets for events in the fall of the 2021/2022 Season of Great Performances at Mason will go on sale for Friends of the Center for the Arts on Tuesday, August 3, and for the general public on Tuesday, August 10.  

For the most up-to-date programming information, visit: cfa.gmu.edu.

Center for the Arts Great Performances at Mason 2021/2022 Season:

Arts Emerging: A Celebration of Renewal

Saturday, September 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mason Artist-in-Residence

CARTOGRAPHY

Co-created by Kaneza Schaal and Christopher Myers

Produced by ArKtype / Thomas O. Kriegsmann

Saturday, October 2 at 7 p.m.

Mason Artist-in-Residence

Sphinx Virtuosi

Tracing Visions

Sunday, October 17 at 3 p.m.

Jerusalem Quartet

Featuring Pinchas Zukerman, violin/viola and Amanda Forsyth, cello

Sunday, November 7 at 4 p.m.

Virginia Opera

La Bohème

Saturday, November 13 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 14 at 2 p.m.

Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel

The Glorious Music of Chopin

Sunday, November 21 at 7 p.m.

Canadian Brass

Making Spirits Bright

Saturday, November 27 at 8 p.m.

Dianne Reeves

Christmas Time is Here

Saturday, December 4 at 8 p.m.

Vienna Boys Choir

Christmas in Vienna

Friday, December 10 at 8 p.m.

American Festival Pops Orchestra

Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season

Saturday, December 11 at 8 p.m.

Mason Artist-in-Residence

Camille A. Brown & Dancers

Saturday, January 22 at 8 p.m.

Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel

Fantastic Fantasies

Sunday, January 23 at 7 p.m.

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Vasily Petrenko, music director

Kian Soltani, cello

Saturday, January 29 at 8 p.m.

Virginia Opera

Three Decembers

By Jake Heggie with libretto by Gene Scheer

Saturday, February 5 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 6 at 2 p.m.

Kristin Chenoweth in Concert

For the Girls

Saturday, February 12 at 8:00 p.m.

Pilobolus

BIG FIVE-OH! A 50th Anniversary Celebration

Sunday, February 20 at 7 p.m.

Mark Morris Dance Group

Featuring the MMDG Music Ensemble

Saturday, February 26 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Sunday, February 27 at 7 p.m.

The Chieftains

Irish Goodbye Tour

Monday, March 14 at 8 p.m.

Mason Artist-in-Residence

Swing Out

A Joyce Theater Production

Sunday, March 20 at 7 p.m.

Edgar Meyer and the Scottish Ensemble

Sunday, March 27 at 4 p.m.

Cirque Éloize

HOTEL

Friday, April 1 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel

Evocative Visions

Sunday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

Virginia Opera

The Marriage of Figaro

Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m.

Mason Artist-in-Residence

Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra

Featuring Maria Schneider, conductor

Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m.

Fairfax Symphony Orchestra

Christopher Zimmerman, music director and conductor

Featuring Simone Dinnerstein, piano

Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m.

Lila Downs

Sunday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Center for the Arts Family Series 2021/22 Season:

The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!

Saturday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

Lightwire Theater

A Very Electric Holiday

Sunday, November 28 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

Saturday, February 19 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Enchantment Theatre Company

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Sunday, March 6 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

