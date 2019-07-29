Prince William County police officers recently captured some unlikely scofflaws.
"Billy 1 and 2 were hoofing it down Dale Blvd when Officers Eldredge and Houpt spotted and detained them," police said in a Facebook post. "After some brief quality time, they were transported to the Prince William County Animal Shelter. #GoatsInCustody #GoatYoga #PWCPD"
Where the goats came from remains a mystery.
(2) comments
Another data point for the working hypothesis on containing the caprine race: If it can hold water, it can hold a goat.
Where on Dale Blvd.? Just saying Dale is lousy as it's the main street and runs several miles. Guess they got someone's goat.
