A GoFundMe campaign launched by Dumfries resident and fellow U.S. Capitol Police Officer Lindsey Taylor had raised more than $200,000 Saturday afternoon for fallen fellow officer Brian D. Sicknick.
Sicknick, 42, of Springfield, died Thursday night following a clash the day before with rioters at the U.S. Capitol.
"Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters," Capitol police said in a statement. "He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."
While it's still unclear exactly how Sicknick died, the U.S. Attorney's Office has launched a federal homicide investigation into his death.
Sicknick was a New Jersey native who served in the New Jersey Air National Guard. He served his country both stateside and overseas in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Enduring Freedom.
Sicknick joined the United States Capitol Police in July of 2008 and on his most recent assignment he served on the First Responders Unit.
Stunning >> MULTITUDE of officers line the front of the Capitol in silence, honoring fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick... Rest In Peace#breaking @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/swKVbSKcQe— Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) January 8, 2021
"Officer Sicknick shared a passion for the outdoors and became a member of the mountain bike unit with Capitol Police, patrolling the grounds daily," Taylor wrote. "His fellow officers remember him as someone they could always count on to be there and also could always bring a smile or laugh to them.
"There are no words to describe the loss of Officer Brian Sicknick. He will forever be remembered for his bravery and service to our country as a member of the military and a United States Capitol Police Officer."
(4) comments
RIP Officer Sicknick, you died a true hero, protecting the Capitol and all those in it from a deranged mob.
The sick animals that beat you with a fire extinguisher need to be hunted down and and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Good. Hope they get a lot more.
I hope the scum who hunted down and killed their fellow Trump supporter are apprehended and punished to the fullest extent of the law. They are true savages.
You people are disgusting. Spreading fake news about fire extinguishers and your nonstop racist hate and bile after someone died. @Timt and Swandive I’m sure you two are just as disgusting in real life and this is why you can’t find boyfriends and you live by yourself, that and you both suffer from chronic obesity.
