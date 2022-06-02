A GoFundMe for a 9-year-old girl critically injured when she was shot while playing in her Woodbridge neighborhood had raised more than $17,000 Thursday for her ongoing care.
A bullet lodged in the girl’s spine when she was caught by a stray bullet on Gatehouse Terrace May 24 as she and several other children were outside playing just after 6:30 p.m., police said.
In addition, the girl suffered a partially collapsed lung and her liver “was torn in half,” her mother, Brooklin Freeman, said in a campaign that InsideNoVa has verified with GoFundMe.
“With your continued prayers and support, which I am eternally grateful for, and the answered prayers by an almighty God, my daughter has made it through numerous surgeries to stabilize her condition,” Freeman wrote.
Police say the shooting happened when four young men were walking on Gatehouse Terrace and one of them fired multiple shots towards a silver sedan that was driving by.
The rounds struck the sedan and then the unintended victim, who was playing with her friends on the opposite side of the street. The rounds also struck a vehicle traveling along the street and the front door of a home.
Two days after the shooting, detectives arrested a 15-year-old Triangle boy in connection with the crime.
“As the mother of this beautiful young girl, I ask everyone to continue to pray for my family as I move through this devastating experience. Words cannot express the pain I feel both mentally and physically, which I try to lessen by leaning into my faith,” Freeman wrote.
Donations through the GoFundMe will help pay for medical care and physical and emotional therapy, her mom said.
“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers,” Freeman said.
(1) comment
I think the parents of this 15 year old need to be arrested as well. Does he have parents?
