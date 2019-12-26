A fire at 1757 Golf Club in Loudoun County, just north of Dulles International Airport, early Thursday afternoon appears to have done significant damage to a golf cart barn on the property.
The Burn reports that Loudoun County Fire & Rescue reported that the call came in at 12:28 p.m. By the time fire crews arrived, there was significant structural damage to the building.
1757 Golf Club is on Waxpool Road, just west of Route 28. At the height of the fire, smoke was visible at least five miles away, south of Dulles.
Video posted on Facebook from WJLA-TV's helicopter showed what appears to be heavy damage to the cart barn.
Reports indicated there were no injuries.
