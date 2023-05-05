Northern Virginia Community College and Google on Thursday announced a partnership to offer a certificate in cybersecurity, a field experts says is in need of more workers to address the growing threat of cyber attacks.
Community college leaders and Google executives, joined by Republican Gov. Glenn Younkin, made the announcement during an event in Alexandria.
The certificate can be completed online in under six months of part-time study with no degree or experience required, according to a news release. Residents can take the certificate through the Virginia Ready Initiative, a nonprofit formed in response to the pandemic to retrain employees to work in high-demand fields.
Cyber attacks are increasingly global, placing infrastructure such as governments, hospitals, electrical grids, schools and businesses at risk, the news release said. The industry is short on skilled workers to address the growing threat. More than 60,000 in-demand cybersecurity positions remain open in Virginia, according to industry watchdog Cyber Seek.
“It is exciting that Northern Virginia Community College is partnering with global pioneers like Google to establish the Commonwealth as the Nation’s leader in cybersecurity,” Gov. Youngkin said in a statement. “This public private partnership is forging new pathways to rich, fulfilling careers while also building a strong cybersecurity workforce. This is a real life example of how we are preparing students in the Commonwealth with industry recognized credentials for high-paying, in-demand jobs no matter their life’s circumstance.”
Google’s cybersecurity certificate will prepare students for entry-level roles by training them to identify common cyber risks, threats and vulnerabilities, as well as how to mitigate them by protecting networks, devices, people and data from unauthorized access and cyber attacks, according to the release. Learners will gain hands-on experience using Python, Linux and an array of security programs including Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools. The program will also prepare people for the CompTIA Security+ exam, the industry leading certification for cybersecurity roles, and students will earn a dual credential when they complete both.
“We are so very proud and grateful to partner with Google to offer our students an exciting new pathway to in-demand credentials,” NOVA President Anne M. Kress said in a news release. “Since 2019, this innovative public-private partnership has increased opportunities for students to join the technology workforce. We thank the Commonwealth of Virginia for recognizing this accelerated pathway that helps close the skills gap and greatly expands the region’s talent pool.”
To connect graduates directly to jobs, the Google Career Certificates program includes an employer consortium of more than 150 companies -- including American Express, Colgate-Palmolive, T-Mobile, Walmart and Google -- that hire in the certificate fields.
"Google has long worked to protect people, businesses and governments by sharing our expertise. However, to address ever-evolving risks, organizations and the workforce alike must shift their way of thinking about the cybersecurity skills gap," Phil Venables, Google Cloud’s chief information security officer, said in a statement. "Our Cybersecurity Certificate is the latest example of how Google is helping to develop the next generation of the cybersecurity workforce."
