Reston-based cybersecurity company Mandiant will be acquired by Google for $5.4 billion.
Mandiant, founded in 2004, has about 2,300 employees, including more than 600 consultants and more than 300 intelligence analysts responding to thousands of security breaches a year.
When the acquisition closes, the publicly-traded Mandiant will become part of Google’s cloud computing division.
Google said it expects to complete the acquisition later this year. The acquisition still needs stockholder and regulatory approvals.
Mandiant’s services include malware protection systems and network threat prevention for web, email and file security.
Mandiant had $483 million in revenue in 2021, a 21% annual increase.
“There has never been a more critical time in cybersecurity. Since our founding, Mandiant’s mission has been to combat cyber attacks and protect our customers from the latest threats,” said Mandiant CEO Kevin Mandia. “To that end, we are thrilled to be joining forces with Google Cloud.”
Among Mandiant’s recent high profile cyberattack investigations is the December 2020 SolarWinds supply chain attack, the largest ever on the U.S. government.
Last year, it assisted Colonial Pipeline in responding to a ransomware attack.
The company recently created a task force to track the escalating crisis in Ukraine.
Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016. Reach him at jclabaugh@wtop.com
(1) comment
Isn't this wonderful! And convenient!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.