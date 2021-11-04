Republicans picked up a seat on the Manassas City Council on Tuesday night, but Democrats won the two competitive races in the city, further solidifying its trend toward Democrats even as Republicans swept the statewide races.
Lynn Forkell Greene will join Theresa Coates-Ellis as the second Republican on council, with Forkell Greene winning Tuesday night’s special election to fill the seat vacated by Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger earlier this year.
In a way, Forkell Greene was unopposed. Councilmember David Farajollahi, who was picked by the council to fill the seat last year, pulled out over concerns about the Hatch Act because he’s a federal employee. But Farajollahi had already qualified for the ballot and didn’t withdraw until early voting had begun, leaving Democrats with no one to oppose Forkell Greene, who won handily.
During the campaign – her third for council – Forkell Greene voiced opposition to a number of development changes, including the move to sell purchase rights of the Greater Manassas Baseball League’s E.G. Smith Complex to Micron. She also opposes the plan to trim Grant Avenue down to two lanes in some places in order to make it safer for pedestrians.
“I’m absolutely 100% focused on community engagement and ensuring that the direction of our city is guided by residents and not by political agendas,” she told InsideNoVa on Wednesday. “I hope to have some influence on where GMBL finds its permanent home and I hope that is, in fact, in the greater Manassas area."
Democrats will still hold the majority on the council with a 4-2 advantage.
In contested races for the city’s two constitutional offices, Democrat Patricia Richie-Folks held on to her position as treasurer, while Democrat Tim Demeria – currently the longest-serving member of the city School Board – won election as commissioner of revenue.
Demeria, who defeated first-time candidate Stacia Jennings, said he plans to immediately reach out to current Commissioner Doug Waldron to try to get to know the office as much as possible before taking over early next year. The commissioner of revenue oversees the administration of several state and local taxes – including property assessments – and helps residents with filing.
“I believe that Mr. Waldron has done a fine job as commissioner and I just want to learn what I need to do. … I’m sure once I get into office I’ll find some tweaks I’d like to make but that’s going to take time,” Demeria told InsideNoVa.
The local sod farmer will be leaving both his farm and the School Board, on which he’s served since 2006. He’ll leave yet another vacancy on the board just after the departure of Chair Sanford Williams, whose seat was just filled. Demeria’s departure will mean that the school board has lost its three longest-serving members in the past 12 months.
“Leaving the School Board will be very difficult; it’s been very important to me and very rewarding work. But the saving grace is I’m not leaving Manassas and I will still be very involved with the schools and always be here to give guidance if necessary,” Demeria said Tuesday night.
Richie-Folks will serve another term as treasurer after defeating Republican Anna Phillips Tuesday night. She has been in the role since 2016 and before that ran a construction company.
“I am running for re-election to continue to serve you with integrity, honesty, transparency and quality customer service,” she wrote when announcing her bid for re-election.
Even in a cycle that saw Republicans win statewide office for the first time since 2009, Manassass maintained its blue tint. Over the past four years, the city has elected its first Democratic majority on council and its first Democratic mayor.
On Tuesday, Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin ran much better in the city than Republican candidate Ed Gillespie did four years ago. However, Democrat Terry McAuliffe still carried the city by a 54.6%-44.6% margin.
