Republicans will use a firehouse primary to choose their nominee in the increasingly crowded 10th Congressional District race.
Meanwhile, in the 7th District, Democrats appear to be clearing the path for U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.
The 10th District Republican Committee will select its nominee in a firehouse primary on May 21, Committee Chair Geary Higgins told the Loudoun Times-Mirror. A time and location hasn’t been announced.
The new 10th District includes central and western Prince William and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. The seat is held by Democrat Jennifer Wexton of Loudoun, who is seeking re-election.
The GOP field continues to grow as another candidate, Brandon Michon, jumped into the race last week.
Michon joins Manassas City Council member Theresa Coates Ellis; Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson; Fairfax County businessman Mike Clancy; retired Air Force Lt. Col. Clay Percle; Loudoun County businessman Caleb Max, Loudoun County School Board member John Beatty; John Henley, a former Air Force legislative liaison; retired Navy Capt. Hung Cao; and Paul Lott of Gainesville.
In the 7th District, two more potential Democratic candidates have decided not to seek the party’s nomination. Prince William School Board Chair Babur Lateef and Del. Elizabeth Guzman announced last week that they would not run in the district.
The new district, which previously encompassed a swath of central Virginia west of Richmond, now covers eastern Prince William, the city of Fredericksburg and all of King George, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Carolina, Culpeper, Orange, Greene and Madison counties.
Spanberger lives in Henrico County, just outside Richmond, and the reconfigured districts put her home in the 1st District, represented by Republican Rob Wittman. However, congressional representatives are not required to live in their district, and Spanberger said she will run for re-election in the 7th District.
No other Democrats have announced campaigns to challenge Spanberger for the party nomination.
Republican candidates are lining up to oust Spanberger, including Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega of the Coles District.
